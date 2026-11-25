Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607,444 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,979,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of Ford Motor worth $91,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $49.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -30.46%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets and services vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands. Its lineup includes cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and commercial vehicles, as well as battery-electric and hybrid models. The company also provides vehicle-related services and financing through Ford Credit. Ford serves customers in North America and markets around the world, including Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its operations include vehicle development and manufacturing, sales and after-sales support, and services for commercial fleet customers.

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