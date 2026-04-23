FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46.99 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,498 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $46,994,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.5% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $603.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $452.88 and a one year high of $655.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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