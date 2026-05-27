FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in FormFactor were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 870.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.09.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,951.25. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $115,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,692,168.32. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,499 shares of company stock worth $4,932,166 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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