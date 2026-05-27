FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 293,746 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of FormFactor worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $37,391,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $35,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $16,909,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 446,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 542.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 302,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,007,278.80. This represents a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,166 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of FORM stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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