Forsta AP Fonden Sells 42,500 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $362,598,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.84.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here