Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 106,970 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,206 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 106,970 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.62% of CommVault Systems worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,153 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $29,555.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,812.20. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,092.50. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,457. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $140.04 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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