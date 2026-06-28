Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 8,843 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,079 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $271.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.26. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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