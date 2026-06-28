Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $817.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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