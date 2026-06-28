Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 12,628 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,247 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Oracle were worth $185,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $148.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.69. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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