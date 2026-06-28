Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,862 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $63,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Artesa Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $2,596,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Up 0.5%

ETR stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here