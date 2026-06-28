Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $238,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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