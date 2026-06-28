Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.12.

View Our Latest Report on AJG

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.9%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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