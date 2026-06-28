Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $74.94 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 90,049 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

USB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here