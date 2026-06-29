Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,189 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Chevron were worth $105,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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