Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 33,119 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $152,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,779,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $19,731,523,000 after purchasing an additional 330,197 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $8,405,458,000 after buying an additional 17,829,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,563,376,000 after buying an additional 3,583,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,470,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,947,891,000 after buying an additional 373,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total transaction of $6,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,608,106.26. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $626.84 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $669.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $473.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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