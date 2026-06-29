Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380,720 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $21,701,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.49% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,458 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 240,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $5,718,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,011 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 918,876 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $65,534,000 after buying an additional 135,450 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:MC opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is 93.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.89.

Read Our Latest Report on MC

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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