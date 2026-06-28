Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 33,543 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,543 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $49,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 2.5%

SYY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. Sysco's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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