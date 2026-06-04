Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,867 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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