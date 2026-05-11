Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 94.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Cencora by 26.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $261.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.26. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cencora

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff.

Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Cencora NYSE Composite Reset Sparks Valuation Debate

Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Is Cencora (COR) Prioritizing Margin Expansion Over Growth With Its Raised EPS Outlook and Buybacks?

Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Cencora NYSE: COR reports sales below analyst estimates in Q1 CY2026 earnings

The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud investigation announcement could add overhang and legal-risk concerns, potentially worsening sentiment until more details are known. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Cencora, Inc. (COR) Announced

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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