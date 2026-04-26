Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day moving average of $306.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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