Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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