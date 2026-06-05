Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,884 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 62.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,564,558 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $467,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $636,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Article Title

Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Article Title

Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Article Title

A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Ken Xie and VP Michael Xie may create some caution, even though the trades were pre-arranged under 10b5-1 plans and involved small percentage reductions in ownership. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research set a $104.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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