Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Stock Position Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721,638 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 156,728 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.50% of Fortinet worth $304,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Expressive Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 238,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,846,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,497. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $163.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Arete Research set a $104.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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