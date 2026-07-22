Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 809,900 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 126,110 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 59.2% in the first quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 79,251 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $934,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,636,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,577 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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