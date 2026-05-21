Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 9,013 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7,387.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. RTX's BBN Technologies unveils auto-switching system that keeps critical data alive

RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. Positive Sentiment: RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” gaming laptops and GeForce graphics cards reference Nvidia-branded consumer products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful direct impact on the stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.90 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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