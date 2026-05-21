Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 504.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,204 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,771 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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