Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 304.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Positive Sentiment: J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Article Title

J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its recent highs, suggesting investors may be waiting for clearer evidence that new product launches and approvals will translate into faster earnings growth.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $551.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here