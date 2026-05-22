Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,707 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock worth $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock worth $235,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,004 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock worth $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company's stock worth $125,373,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hims & Hers Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.37.

Read Our Latest Report on HIMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 262,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,232.56. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 299,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,981,040. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -266.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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