Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,190 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $403.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.15. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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