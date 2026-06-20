Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,925 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Ryder System accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $263.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $284.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day moving average of $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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