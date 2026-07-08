Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 107,741 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.39 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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