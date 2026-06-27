Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 5.0%

ST stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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