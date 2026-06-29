Foundry Financial LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Foundry Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Benchmark Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC now owns 797 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the retailer's stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $952.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $422.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,096.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $996.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 29.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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