Fourier Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fourier Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,185 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,906,961 shares of company stock valued at $384,041,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.83 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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