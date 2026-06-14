Fourth Sail Capital LP Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,200 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $15,703,000. Copa comprises about 2.5% of Fourth Sail Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Copa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,603,671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,779 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $198,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $162,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 654,255 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 642,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $76,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Copa Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Copa's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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