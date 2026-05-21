FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CB opened at $328.70 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $326.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.35. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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