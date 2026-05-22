FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Up 10.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,542.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.05. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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