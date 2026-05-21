FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 18,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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