Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 18,538 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:KGS opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 5,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $325,675.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,558.28. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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