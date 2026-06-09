Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 26,074 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 932.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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