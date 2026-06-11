Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 35,405 Invitation Home $INVH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Home by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INVH opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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