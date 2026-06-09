Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 54,308 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $186,529.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,922.80. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,452.50. This represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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