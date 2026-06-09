Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 76,815 Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $669,533.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 800,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,796,555. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,046,185.60. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,929. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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