Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,998 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $315.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,676,080.64. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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