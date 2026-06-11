Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $809,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 70.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.36.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $679,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,337,042.46. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,181,902.54. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstCash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstCash wasn't on the list.

While FirstCash currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here