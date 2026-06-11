Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $839,000 in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $212,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at $40,217,616. The trade was a 75.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $182,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,810.44. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,023,500 shares of company stock worth $125,087,270. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.25.

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Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UTI opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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