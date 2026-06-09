Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,853 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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