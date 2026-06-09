Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $331.14 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $333.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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