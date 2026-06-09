Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,231 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,231 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504,941 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $154,325,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,574,007 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $481,064,000 after buying an additional 62,944 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in McDonald's by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,714 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,042 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $1,769,373. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.36. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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