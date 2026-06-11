Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,822.31. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.5%

SFM opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $173.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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